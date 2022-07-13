I’ve lived in Fountain Hills since 1996 and know Cindy through working with high school students, her local and state education association and in crossing paths working alongside Cindy through the many community activities she is involved with. Cindy is always visiting and communicating with our local legislators to find ways to improve education funding for our students and solicit additional funds for our town.
Cindy is most committed to our community helping to make improvements to our beautiful town so it’s attractive to not only residents, but for tourist. I know when elected she will advocate for all Fountain Hills residents and be a cooperative leader working with our full Town Council. I know Cindy is ready to get to work for you, just as she has since living here. She is the most qualified current candidate for the Council. Vote Cindy Couture for Town Council Aug. 2.