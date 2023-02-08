After reading your editorial dated Jan. 25, 2023, it leaves me with more questions than you ask.

You talk about the new council members’ actions of reinstating the invocation, firing of the lobbyist and doing away with the sign ordinance as “sidestepping procedure and thorough evaluation.” Did you know that Mayor Dickey unilaterally and by her own admission at the Jan. 3 Town Council meeting – where the issue was thoroughly debated – decided to drop the invocation? Hardly an “inclusive decision.”