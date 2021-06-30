I would like to thank Gerry Friedel for his honest and factual column regarding the sign ordinance and the Town Council’s actions. He is dedicated to bringing the people’s opinion to the council and to create better synergy for all.
There will be a few folks who will blast his directness, but given the feedback that I have seen, the naysayers are a small minority and are not representative of the town as a whole. We need full disclosure like this. It is a breath of fresh air in our current world of murky politics and backroom deals.