Mr. Damkroger’s recent letter addressing “collapse,” presented an election of a new president as “triggering a constitutional crisis.” Did the election of a president trigger the crisis, or was it the actions associated with a complete reluctance to accept the election results, that lead to the crisis (re: 6 January, 2021)?
Later in the letter we read of Obama “tottering, a three - legged stool,” very close to falling over. Let us not forget that the stool was backed in a box and taken to Florida on 20 January 2021.