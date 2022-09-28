During my time on Earth, I have experienced 16 presidents. Some not so good, some just so-so, and some great. But never over all those elections did I see a time like this when I feared our country would collapse.

Never did an election of a new president trigger a constitutional crisis. The presidency was just one leg of a three-legged stool comprising America’s governance. For decades the three branches of government – Legislative, the presidency and the Judiciary – worked in cooperation for the betterment of America. Since the day Obama took office and announced he was “fundamentally going to transform America,” though, we have not been the same.