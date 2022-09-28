During my time on Earth, I have experienced 16 presidents. Some not so good, some just so-so, and some great. But never over all those elections did I see a time like this when I feared our country would collapse.
Never did an election of a new president trigger a constitutional crisis. The presidency was just one leg of a three-legged stool comprising America’s governance. For decades the three branches of government – Legislative, the presidency and the Judiciary – worked in cooperation for the betterment of America. Since the day Obama took office and announced he was “fundamentally going to transform America,” though, we have not been the same.
The three-legged stool that was tottering under Obama, today is very close to falling over, with every element of our society in crisis. My fellow citizens, there is only one thing left for us to do to halt this rush to destruction. Specifically, every America-loving citizen, regardless of political affiliation, must go to the polls on Nov. 8 and, from the top of the ticket to the bottom, vote every single office – do not skip any – and vote for total change. From school board to U.S. Senator, far-left Democrats are taking us over a cliff. They are in lockstep with Biden and the Marxists. The only tool we have left to right things is electing new leadership in D.C., Arizona and on the local level.
So, vote for every Republican on the ballot, then go home and pray hard for America.