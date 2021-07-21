The Chamber of the Commerce hosted a very nice lunch for Hope for Homes on Friday, July 16, for the monthly nonprofit collaboration between the Chamber and Fountain View Village.
Diana was on hand to answer questions and educate attendees on the wonderful services they provide for seniors, veterans and disabled persons. A special thank you to Señor Taco for the donation of all the delicious burritos and chips and salsa. Together, we were able to raise and donate $480 to Hope for Homes! Every donation makes such a difference in the lives of those that are touched by Hope for Homes.
We are still taking donations through the end of July in the form of toiletry items – donation boxes are located at the Chamber of Commerce and Fountain View Village (main building). Thank you again for the support of our nonprofit of the month.