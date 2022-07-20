Isn’t it amazing how many and diverse ways we express what we want for our town’s non-partisan leadership? So, let’s take a stab at some cohesiveness.
How about this: You seldom have the luxury of supporting a candidate running for office that actually has the background, experience and knowledge of a community like Mayor Ginny Dickey. She has worked with every Town manager, MCSO/fire chief, every school superintendent and knows every mayor and most councilpersons throughout the 30-year history of our community, since its incorporation. Her background and commitment to our town is unparalleled. She can connect past history with current issues and, consequently, understands what the future needs for Fountain Hills will be.
She has dined and shopped in most businesses in this town, and as a volunteer, whether with organizations, community events or local and regional government leaders and organizations, she has a background of understanding no other candidate can boast. She is recognized as a regional leader.
You won’t find a better candidate. Join me in voting for Ginny Dickey for mayor by mail or on Aug. 2.