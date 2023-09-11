I watched the Fountain Hills Town Council meeting adoption of its updated Code of Ethics twice to make sure I fully followed the convoluted trails of motions and amendments. Fifty shades of gray, right?
The motion passed by a 4-3 vote would hold “we the people” to a standard of black and white in filing an ethics code violation against a councilperson, or risk being charged with lawyer fees. If your complaint is deemed to be “frivolous or without merit” or any other shade of gray, you will be libel for the incurred costs. There are no guidelines for the determination of what could be considered frivolous or without merit in the newly adopted code. According to one councilperson, it would be easy for a person of her background as an attorney to determine: “Crap, crap, file, crap, file.” I would hope for a more fair, concise process.