You may have read recently that Tammy Bell is taking over as executive director for the Protect Our Youth drug prevention coalition. I couldn’t be more pleased that Tammy stepped up to take over my duties! And having Shawn Uphoff remain as our program manager boosts the coalition’s status as well.
I’ve been working in some capacity in Fountain Hills for 40 years, so it’s time to move on and explore new adventures in life.
I’ve been associated with the coalition almost since day one – more than 13 years ago.
I know that our messaging, public forums, mailers, advertisements, assemblies, informational tables, guest speakers and so much more have made a significant difference in this community and in the lives of our young people. The coalition enjoys tremendous cooperation from our school and Town officials, law enforcement, volunteer organizations, Boys & Girls Club, PTO, Chamber of Commerce and so many other segments of Fountain Hills.
The coalition could not do its important work without all these people and groups who want to make this town a better place, who want to help our youths grow into mature adults so they can make smart and healthy choices and live productive and meaningful lives.
The “world of drugs” has gotten significantly more dangerous in recent times, from illicit fentanyl-laced pills to THC concentrates that are extraordinarily potent. That’s why it is important that young people be given the tools, knowledge and ability to make healthy choices – to understand how alcohol and drugs affect developing brains and bodies. That “one pill can kill.”
I urge everyone to keep working and persevering in this arena. And I sincerely thank everyone for their cooperation and contributions over the years to this effort. The coalition remains in good hands!