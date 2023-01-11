As a kid I always enjoyed the circus. So much great entertainment: Games of chance and skill to play with prizes to win, animals and acrobats doing their tricks and acts to amaze the audience and, of course, the clowns. Clowns dressed up in their clown political beliefs entering the big top from all directions, bouncing off each other while doing political stunts, falling down, getting up and then doing it over and over again.
And now, the circus belongs completely to the clowns. So, everyone, sit back and watch the show until 2024; you have no choice!