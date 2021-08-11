First it was “global warming,” but that didn't work out too well for the alarmists when cold weather and freezing winter storms came, so they had to change their buzz phrase to the vague “climate change.”
To the letter "Fluctuations," warming is indeed not by chance, but a result of the complex Earth-Sun interactions that have driven Earth’s massive, dynamic climate machine for 4.5 billion years. The last ice age ended a very short 11,000-12,000 years ago; why would we not be in a warming trend?
There have been emotional outcries of “save the planet” for many decades. The planet doesn’t need saving; it has done just fine for 4.5 billion years, with or without man present.
The United States had made huge progress cleaning up our air (and waters) since the 1960s with strict emission standards, limiting greenhouse gases and eliminating CFCs; doing our part to clean Earth’s atmosphere. What have giant polluters such as China, Russia and India done? Probably nothing.
Given the government corruption, chicanery and ineptitude we have seen, does it make sense to print multiple trillions in paper money, fueling hyperinflation, to fund emotional, idealistic, pie-in-the-sky climate change schemes? To kill our crucial petroleum and mining industries, eliminate millions of jobs and force us into unpredictable energy dependence again? To bankrupt us for generations? To weaken us and take away our sovereignty as a nation? Absolutely not!
As to the legions of scientists from “every scientific academy in the world,” NASA and other agencies who profess man-made climate change, I would question how much they may have invested in carbon credit/offset investment schemes of the type that made characters such as Al Gore fabulously wealthier during the Obama years. (See Forbes, Nov. 3, 2013, “Blood and Gore: Making a Killing on Anti-Carbon Investment Hype” (Larry Bell).