Stopping the climate from changing, otherwise known as man-made global warming, is a myth. It’s interesting to see how many who partake in the spread of climate misinformation from a certain political party via what Frank Zappa would sing “the slime oozing out from your TV set.”
It seems that that no politician has yet to question exactly how higher taxes, government regulation and socialist political agendas will somehow lower temperatures or stop the climate from changing. The climate has been changing since the Earth was created and now, we as humans can stop it?
Yet here we are. Millions seemingly believe it, by simply listening to their favorite political party. But wait, it’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, they say. Human contribution to CO2 is approximately 3% out of the 0.04% total CO2 emissions contributing to global warming. We couldn’t even begin to affect climate change to the point where it is even remotely measurable.
Before pulling out your checkbook to donate to your favorite political party for “combating climate change,” ask yourself this question, “Is climate change a bad thing and can this really help lower global temperatures and stop the climate from changing?” You would have to believe that your favorite political party has not only figured out a way to change the global atmospheric composition enough to make a difference, but also have the ability to literally change the energy cycles of our sun, have complete control over ocean currents, plate-tectonics, volcanic activity and even have control over the Milankovitch cycles in Earth’s orbit, all with the help of a little monetary gain.