Stopping the climate from changing, otherwise known as man-made global warming, is a myth. It’s interesting to see how many who partake in the spread of climate misinformation from a certain political party via what Frank Zappa would sing “the slime oozing out from your TV set.”

It seems that that no politician has yet to question exactly how higher taxes, government regulation and socialist political agendas will somehow lower temperatures or stop the climate from changing. The climate has been changing since the Earth was created and now, we as humans can stop it?