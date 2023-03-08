To say that there’s nothing “political” about the climate change narrative is to be either poorly educated and thus ignorant of Earth’s history, as well as politics and current events, or to simply tell a lie. There’s really no in-between.
“Climate change,” formerly known as “Global Warming” is a political offensive front. Its main thrust is that Earth’s climate is warming and that the activities of us all are the cause. It furthers the abject baloney by claiming that it’s universally destructive to life on Earth and that mankind can change it by altering its way of life.
Earth, as most of us know, has a long history of changing climate cycles with no participation by man. Then, to assume that it means only disaster as it warms – or cools – and that no benefits could be found, is also absurd. The offensive is aimed not at climate, but rather only at control of the world’s people and production, far too lengthy a discussion for this forum.
Many thanks to our new Town Council members for first understanding that the Climate Change agenda is first and only political. Secondly, thanks to them for daring to brook politically correct, but patently political, Climate Change-based content in the Town’s environmental general plan.