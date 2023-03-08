To say that there’s nothing “political” about the climate change narrative is to be either poorly educated and thus ignorant of Earth’s history, as well as politics and current events, or to simply tell a lie. There’s really no in-between.

“Climate change,” formerly known as “Global Warming” is a political offensive front. Its main thrust is that Earth’s climate is warming and that the activities of us all are the cause. It furthers the abject baloney by claiming that it’s universally destructive to life on Earth and that mankind can change it by altering its way of life.