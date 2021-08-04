Regarding the letter in The Times about global warming, there are a few facts that I would like to point out.
Many scientists, including climatologists, reject the assumption that the human production of greenhouse gases is damaging Earth’s climate. In fact, tens of thousands of them even signed a petition that said just that. It was also debunked during the 2010 climate-gate scandal. Even the IPCC was forced to admit in 2013 that there has been no significant warming since 1998.
Water vapor makes up 95 percent of all greenhouse gases. CO2 makes up only about 0.04 percent and 3 percent of that 0.04 percent is believed to be caused by humans. What we produce is so miniscule that we can’t even begin to measure the effect it has on climate with our current technology, even if we produced 100 percent of it. This is why the theory of manmade global warming is just that, a theory; far from proven or settled science, just like the coming ice age that we were to all die from predicted by scientists in the ‘70s.
In fact, one could argue that increased CO2 levels create a positive effect on plants and the environment. I would be more concerned about the O2 to CO2 ratio in a few thousand years if we were to eliminate all the trees from the planet.
I get that manmade global warming, a.k.a. “climate change,” has alarmed some people due to political and media-driven hype, but consider the facts and Earth’s history before building a doomsday shelter (FYI, 77 degrees is the lowest temperature ever recorded for the high in Tucson for July 24. It happened this month). At the very least, go outside and see for yourself that the climate hasn’t changed in your lifetime.