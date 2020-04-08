The upcoming election is your opportunity to voice your opinion and send a clear message to the five members of Town Council who ignored the Planning and Zoning Commission’s prudent recommendation, who ignored the serious concerns of many residents (including 1800-plus voters who signed the petition authorizing this special election), and who decided to proceed with approval of Daybreak despite major, legitimate objections. Send the message! Vote no on Proposition 427 (Zoning for Daybreak) and vote no on Proposition 428 (Daybreak General Plan Amendment).
Daybreak would ruin Fountain Hills’ scenic western entrance. As visitors and others enter, they are greeted with the fantastic view of Four Peaks and the Mazatzal Mountains, and then see a landscape of hills and valleys dotted by beautiful homes blending into that landscape. The Daybreak project proposes to remove – yes, remove – the entire top of the hill and infill the valley, then build a multi-story, 400-apartment complex in its place. So much for the scenic welcome to Fountain Hills!
The project’s traffic is proposed to intersect Palisades close to Shea Blvd., where the road is on an incline and curves. This will generate a serious safety issue as vehicles from Daybreak (likely including delivery trucks) try to turn onto Palisades while traffic from Shea is accelerating uphill or traveling downhill. This entry location likely ignores existing town ordinance regarding the safe location of intersections.
The general plan allows up to 10 years for the project to begin development. This also means that the construction would likely extend beyond those years. Can you imagine the resulting noise, dust, traffic and disruption to life in Fountain Hills?
Mayor Dickey and Councilmember Spelich correctly and logically opposed Daybreak and voted no. Join them and your fellow residents. Vote no on Proposition 427 and no on Proposition 428.