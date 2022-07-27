In the 2022 Fountain Hills election there are two very clear choices: Re-elect Mayor Ginny Dickie and vote for Cindy Couture for Town Council.

Most other choices would be a vote for dishonesty, slander and a total lack of knowledge of the jobs at hand. Ginny and Cindy have calmly listened and laid out their very specific policies while their opponents have done nothing but foul our community with their vicious, slanderous and partisan attacks.