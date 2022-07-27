In the 2022 Fountain Hills election there are two very clear choices: Re-elect Mayor Ginny Dickie and vote for Cindy Couture for Town Council.
Most other choices would be a vote for dishonesty, slander and a total lack of knowledge of the jobs at hand. Ginny and Cindy have calmly listened and laid out their very specific policies while their opponents have done nothing but foul our community with their vicious, slanderous and partisan attacks.
Having said this, the atrocious state of our local small-town politics is only a tiny example of the lack of knowledge, honor, decency and truth in campaigns throughout the country. Here in Arizona, the Republican candidates have run such toxic accusatory ads against each other that one wonders who would still vote for any of them. And the fact that all the Republican candidates still fight to align themselves most closely with a twice-impeached former president who is currently being investigated by several states, as well as the federal government, for serious crimes against our country is simply bizarre.
This former president has been shown, beyond a reasonable doubt, in uncontradicted testimony by Republican staff members and legislators, under oath, to have been derelict in his duty to protect our country. He attempted to circumvent our constitutional process and unbelievably even encouraged the murder of his own vice president simply as a way to overturn an election and keep himself in power.
Anyone who was in any way associated with this violent assault on our Capitol or in spreading the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen doesn’t deserve to be elected to any position in our government. We narrowly dodged a very frightening bullet, the destruction of our democracy, and we must make sure it can never happen again.