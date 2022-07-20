The town voters’ choice for mayor should be based on demonstrated performance, not empty accusations and unsupported bullet points conjured up by sharpshooters.
Ginny Dickey has done the often boring but necessary mayoral work on our behalf for three and a half years, earning endorsement from literally dozens of public officials including numerous present and former Council members. Her participation in regional forums with officials who share our Town challenges and interests has resulted in additional endorsements from mayors as far as Avondale, plus those of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Tempe and Mesa.
That should tell us something. Her opponent intends to send a “representative” to such meetings. No sir, you have to be able to actually understand the issues and personally spend the time doing the work.
Mayor Dickey and the Council she leads has made significant progress on the road pavement problem. Even without property tax revenue, they’ve managed to navigate numerous county, state and federal mandates in order to apply some $8M in federal funds to augment the much smaller available allocation in the Town budget.
Economically viable improvements like flashing stop signs, flashing crosswalks, safety corridors, LED lighting for our signature Fountain, a sidewalk infill program and ongoing maintenance/rehabilitation of Town buildings were all accomplished within our perennially limited budget.
Her response to reporter Bob Burns’ questions demonstrated that her priorities are very much in order. She did not reply citing luxuries or frivolities. She wrote about police and fire protection, first responder medical services, building codes, power, roads, water, sewer, communications and economic development. She called attention to the non-partisan, collaborative process where staff, Council, commissions and the public have input on Town directions and decisions.
If you’ve not yet voted, please go find your ballot, vote to keep Ginny and mail it in now.