In a recent Opinion (“Assault Weapons,” Fountain Hills Times, July 12), Harry Hover offered his views about “assault weapons.” After his own curious definition, he asks readers, “What part of ‘assault weapons’ don’t people understand?”

It is not complicated, Mr. Hover. The matter is simple. Let me educate you. The rifle used by the military is the M16. It is an automatic weapon, a machine gun. As long as you hold the trigger, an M16 will continuously fire until the magazine is empty. This is what an “assault weapon” is and it is restricted to the military. Civilians can’t buy it.