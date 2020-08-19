I think it is important to correct misinformation so that we, the people, can vote based on the truth. Larry Zuiker, in last week’s newspaper, decided to level several allegations against Congressman David Schweikert, a fellow Fountain Hills resident. Unlike Mr. Zuiker, who seemed to be reiterating left-wing talking points, I decided to delve further into these allegations and what I found is very interesting.
Here are the facts. It was a former staffer of Congressman Schweikert, acting without Congressman Schweikert’s knowledge, who was behind most of these allegations. Not only did Congressman Schweikert not know what this former staffer was doing, he did not receive one penny of benefit from any of it. Importantly, unlike most politicians who try to lay blame at the feet of others, Schweikert readily admitted his error in placing too much trust in this senior employee.
Who among us has never been guilty of trusting someone too much? Rather than defend these allegations, and in so doing prolong the matter during the elections, Schweikert agreed to pay the fine out of his personal pocket – not campaign funds! Schweikert has served us well with honesty, integrity and enthusiasm and deserves our continued support; especially now, when the very values that made America so great are under threat from an increasingly radical left.