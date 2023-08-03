It seems odd the new owners of the Fountain Hills Times Independent feel it's important to clearly state in their masthead they are non-partisan. Further, asking citizens to take a Civility Pledge as detailed on the opinion page, and to become a Civility Advocate. I read a lot of newspapers and have never been asked to take a pledge.
And I see Ms. James in her Aug. 3 opinion redefining what Crystal Cavanaugh said or did not say at a Council meetings is allowed her usual inflammatory rhetoric regarding the homeless problem. "Clive Bundy," "round them up," comparing Cavanaugh’s comments to “what’s coming out of Florida re: black slavery,” and finally trying to read Crystal’s mind with “just lock them up.” Apparently Ms. James chose not to take the Civility Pledge.