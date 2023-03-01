I watched the Fountain Hills Town Council meeting from home, for nearly four hours. It was not a good lesson in civics.

The same three citizens made multiple separate trips to the podium, speaking on different issues – some not on the agenda – while admonishing some council members and staff. Another speaker talked specifically about one councilman’s recent actions. Another asked council to honor process, allowing a Town committee to report back on its work. The council ignored the request. Another complained about roads; I wonder how he voted on the failed 2018 property tax initiative?