I watched the Fountain Hills Town Council meeting from home, for nearly four hours. It was not a good lesson in civics.
The same three citizens made multiple separate trips to the podium, speaking on different issues – some not on the agenda – while admonishing some council members and staff. Another speaker talked specifically about one councilman’s recent actions. Another asked council to honor process, allowing a Town committee to report back on its work. The council ignored the request. Another complained about roads; I wonder how he voted on the failed 2018 property tax initiative?
The three newbies joined an incumbent, using words like “virtue signaling,” “politically charged” and “not California.” They ripped a staff recommendation on environmental policy by making multiple word edits to the voter-approved General Plan, all recommended and authored by one new councilmember who initially pressed for voting without discussing changes.
The new councilpersons demand the “drug houses and detox facilities” be an agenda item; it passed 4-3 despite many legal concerns. During the meeting a staff member was told that their estimates are probably incorrect and one new councilperson supported a legislative bill making municipal elections partisan.
Do you see how ironic this subject matter is? In the last four meetings, the newbies put prayer on the agenda twice (mandating meeting prayer). They changed the sign ordinance twice. It was first appealed, then they rescinded the appeal. They cancelled the Town’s government relations contract and retreat facilitator. They rejected a street project without staff input. They passed a procedural amendment. There were many interruptions.
The newbies say they are fulfilling “campaign promises.” What? The caustic atmosphere permeating these meetings is beyond belief. What’s next?