I just finished reading your article entitled, “Arpaio talks elections, career.” You wrote, “Arpaio said he is also trying to get someone in the media to even look at his report on the birth certificate of former President Barack Obama. Arpaio alleges that Obama was not a natural born citizen, and therefore ineligible to be president.”
Arpaio’s original position was that Obama’s birth certificate, displayed in PDF form, on the White House website on April 27, 2011, was a forgery of a government document. Mr. Arpaio conveniently forgets that our former Arizona Secretary of State, Ken Bennett, requested verification of Mr. Obama’s birth in Hawaii, at my request, to place Obama on the 2012 Arizona presidential election ballot.
On May 22, 2012, Secretary Bennett received a certified copy of the Hawaiian “Verification of Birth” for Barack Obama. This document, under Hawaii statute, is the equivalent of a certified Hawaiian birth certificate. Secretary Bennett placed Barack Obama’s name on the 2012 Arizona presidential ballot, with proof of Obama’s birth narrative in hand, which confirmed President Barack Obama is an American citizen and was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on August 4, 1961.
I am a lifelong conservative Republican and I have supported Joe Arpaio in the past, however, I cannot support his continued, apparent political posturing and pandering regarding former President Obama. The official, Hawaii Department of Health evidence established that Barack Obama is an American citizen, born in Hawaii. President Donald Trump has also acknowledged the birth and citizenship status of former President Obama.
Thank you for your time. I hope that you’ll take my comments into consideration the next time that you have the opportunity to report about Mr. Arpaio’s claims regarding President Obama. In my opinion, the mainstream media has wisely ignored and viewed Arpaio’s report for what it is.