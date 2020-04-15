I had the pleasure of driving into town this morning and was surprised to see the circus was in town. Perhaps someone could explain who has the responsibility of providing this for the amusement of our out-of-town visitors and the embarrassment of our residents.
I was rather ambivalent about the controversy occurring currently between the pro- and anti-Daybreak people but I’m afraid no longer. When the red signs went up, I didn’t necessarily believe that it was beautiful landscaping, but what they said was truthful and probably created and financed by people that really care about this town remaining a showcase in the desert. The red signs stated simply, “400 apartments, more traffic,” which as far as I’m concerned is true.
Lo and behold, today I see the blue signs. Twice the size, placed in multiples and ironically positioned where most of the red signs used to be. Where did the red ones go? What’s worse is that they state “Millions of dollars to the town and more open spaces.” In today’s environment, anyone that has followed politics since the Kavanaugh hearings has heard, from one party in particular, vague references, slips of the tongue, I misspoke, taken out of context and on and on. I’m a simple person, I just call it a lie.
This town could use a few things: A property tax applied to what is required, not a vague amount to be directed to the general fund, a responsible future growth plan that isn’t changed every five years and provides incentives to those willing to invest and, last but not least, removal of incentives from the state, federal and local governments that allow vacancies to remain so with no consequences or initiatives to the owners.