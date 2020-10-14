Rather than voice my own opinion on the state of this great nation during this election I’ll use quotes from inarguably one of the greatest statesman in history, Winston Churchill.
“A nation that forgets its past, has no future.” “The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.” “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.” “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” “Politics is the ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month and next year. And to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn’t happen.” “If you have ten thousand regulations you destroy all respect for the law.”