Christmas should be an exciting time for children as they look forward to opening brightly wrapped gifts. Sadly for many children here and around the world, Christmas is no different from any other day. They live in a world where they face poverty, hunger, disease, war and even death on a daily basis. It is all they have ever known; they have no hope.
You can bring joy and hope into the lives of these little ones by packing a shoebox. Choose whether for a boy or girl and the ages 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14, then fill with school supplies, personal items and a special gift like a soccer ball with pump for a boy or doll for a girl. No candies, toothpaste, liquid, glass or war toys are allowed.
To get ideas or to read some of the amazing stories about Operation Christmas Child, go to samaritanspurse.org/occ. The child also receives a book, in their own language, called “The Greatest Journey,” that tells about Jesus and they are invited to take a 12-week course and, on completion, given a diploma and Bible. This is a project of Samaritan's Purse, a Christian Evangelical organization headed by Franklin Graham. It has distributed 168 million boxes here and in more than 160 countries around the world since 1993.
Take boxes to Joy Christian Community Church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd., just north of Palisades Blvd. the week of Nov 18-25 at the following times: Nov. 18, 19, 21, 22 and 23, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. On Nov. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. and on Nov. 24 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. On Nov. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. Why not get your family, your neighbors and friends involved knowing that you have brought a smile and hope to a child?