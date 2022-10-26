I am a 60-year Republican and a 13-year Independent. I urge everyone to vote and vote knowledgably and intelligently. The mid-term and 2024 elections are critical for America. Our parties and the American public are so divided, with extreme politics which threaten our constitutional republic.
I invite everyone to deeply consider their choices at every level. We are all free to make our choices, but we are not free from the consequences of our choices! Please know that “truth” lies midway between the extremes and vote accordingly.