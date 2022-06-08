So here I am living in Fountain Hills (a.k.a. Mayberry) and am educating myself on who to vote for in the upcoming Town Council elections.
For those candidates I want well-maintained roads, a Fountain and parks in good working order, quality of life improvements to the town infrastructure and local businesses that I can support, among others. What I don’t want is a town that is run “on the cheap” where maintenance is delayed and a sales-tax-dependent budget limits community improvements.
So, I really don’t care whether a candidate is liberal or conservative, it doesn’t matter. But according to recent letters to the editor, the town is being run by a bunch of left-wing Liberals and Democratic Socialists who need to be ousted. The choices being offered include an insurrection follower and a disgraced former Illinois legislator. What a joke.