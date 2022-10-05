Choices After only two years …
1. High inflation. Currently 8% plus, as energy, housing, mortgages, and food costs constantly rise.
2. Open borders. Over two million illegal aliens this year alone, and our Vice President claims that the border is secure. That’s not funny. Liberals only got serious when 50 were sent to Sanctuary Martha’s Vineyard, where they claimed to welcome everyone, the National Guard deported them off the Island within 48 hours. Hypocrites maybe?
That’s only 12 minutes worth of illegals invading our country 24/7. Yet, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee just last week voted unanimously to allow illegals to vote in Federal elections. See where this is going? Instead of more border agents we get 87,000 IRS agents.
3. Drugs. Huge increase in deadly drugs coming across the border. Thanks, China.
4. Increased crime. Liberal prosecutors, district attorneys and judges plus no cash bail all contribute to an epidemic of crime in many cities.
5. School. Children are taught how to change their gender, use only correct pronouns, watch drag queens and allow boys to use girl’s bathrooms, without their parents’ knowledge. Also, boys/men compete in women’s sports. Parents at school board meetings are being investigated as terrorists by the FBI.
6. Student loan forgiveness. Smile when you have to start paying off someone else’s Gender Studies Degree.
Conclusion: Every single one of these issues has been dumped on us by Democrats. In only two years Democrat policies have made us poorer and less safe. If you are OK with this situation, so be it. Millions of people are not and want to fight back, hard.
What can you do? It’s easy. Be sure to vote, but not for ANY democrat, for anything--nothing at all. Possibly then they might realize their policies are not wanted.
(Editor’s note: The Associated Press did an assessment of the claim that Democrats in Congress voted to allow noncitizens to vote in elections. The AP conclusion, “House lawmakers are weighing a proposal to provide federal grants to help states and other jurisdictions translate election materials into other languages. The bill, an amendment to the Voting Rights Act, doesn’t expand voting rights to noncitizens.”)