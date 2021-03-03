This is in response to Cindy Couture’s letter regarding Arizona’s charter schools and the fact that they have become a national model for “stealing money from traditional state-run schools.”
There are those who want their children to be taught in smaller classes, so they get more time with the teacher and feel more comfortable with less fights, drugs and other things that may impede their learning. The flip side is they may not have some sports teams, and band competitions that your state-run institutions have. Either way, it’s good that we have both kinds so parents can choose which is more effective for their child.
And vouchers are something that has been talked about since we both were in grade school and it’s good that they are finally being implemented.