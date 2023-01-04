Good or bad, mainstream Americans are getting a barrage of sights and sounds that are askew from their normal panorama of life. Inspiring awareness of different strokes for different folks is theoretically educational. Audacious insiders demanding that neutral outsiders normalize alternatives lifestyles is an unorthodox expectation. What is the reason that alternative lifestyle adults are dragging children into their personal idiosyncrasies? Why do politicians amplify personal choice into conflict?
Children are the soul of America and should be protected, not manipulated, not harvested as sexual, medical or political props. Moral adults must protect primary school children and preschoolers from discussions and theatrical events that expose them to situations that exploit their naivety.
Adults that expose children to controversial issues using nebulous blue-minded terms like social justice, equity, minor attracted person, are not honorable people. Parents share the duty to step in and protect their children from exposure to subject matter they deem to be age inappropriate.
Protecting children’s minds, hearts and bodies is a non-negotiable civil-minded coda. It’s good for society that minor children aren’t legally allowed to smoke, drink alcohol or do drugs. How can a levelheaded medical professional agree to, surgically or chemically, alter a prepubescent child’s biological sex? A child couldn’t get plastic surgery on their face without parental consent, but altering their genitals is acceptable?
On Dec. 9, 2022, CDC approved COVID-19 boosters for children ages six months to years while many doctors worldwide see vaccine/boosters as an unnecessary medical risk for children. Exploiters of children for medical, sexual, political or other purposes must be punished.
If ideologues willfully misuse children as pawns to further their selfish causes, this is the saddest tragedy in recorded history. Children, the soul of America, should have their natural innocence and curiosity prolonged, not cut short.