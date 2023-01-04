Good or bad, mainstream Americans are getting a barrage of sights and sounds that are askew from their normal panorama of life. Inspiring awareness of different strokes for different folks is theoretically educational. Audacious insiders demanding that neutral outsiders normalize alternatives lifestyles is an unorthodox expectation. What is the reason that alternative lifestyle adults are dragging children into their personal idiosyncrasies? Why do politicians amplify personal choice into conflict?

Children are the soul of America and should be protected, not manipulated, not harvested as sexual, medical or political props. Moral adults must protect primary school children and preschoolers from discussions and theatrical events that expose them to situations that exploit their naivety.