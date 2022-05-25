As any voting citizen, you likely have a “qualification checklist” in mind when deciding who to vote for, for any public office. Moreover, your list probably has a number of criteria. Not just one. In deciding who I will entrust with the job of town mayor in the upcoming election, here is the list important to me.
My future mayor has demonstrated involvement in town activities over many years. My future mayor listens and responds timely to constituents and staff and seeks consensus at best, or the best compromise at least. My future mayor does not seek the limelight but prefers to focus on getting things done and issues resolved. My future mayor shows dedication, generosity and empathy.
My future mayor has demonstrated decades-long involvement in our community, taking on several responsible jobs along the way. My future mayor will focus on keeping our town a safe place. My future mayor will work tirelessly to maintain our town’s infrastructure as best possible with the means given. My future mayor will strive to keep Fountain Hills an attractive place to live and to visit. My future mayor will be respected, dedicated, honest and ethical.
My future mayor’s name is Ginny Dickey.