Eric Landau in this past week’s Times doubled down on his earlier writing; he says three candidates running for Fountain Hills Town Council are not fit to serve.
It appears he can assess who is “civic minded” enough from afar and has firsthand knowledge of what the voters in the 66th District of Illinois were thinking on Nov. 3, 2020. Well, I don’t have magic skills like Landau, so I had to actually check. Donald Trump barely eked out 40% of the vote in Illinois while Rep. Allen Skillicorn totally outperformed the President in his district located close to Chicago’s liberal land.
And sorry, Eric, age is not a determinant of ability. Just take a look at our current President, who has pronounced cognitive abilities yet is 14 years younger than Arpaio. After wading through the writer’s name-calling I’d stack Skillicorn, Kalavianakis and Bierman's qualifications to serve against all comers.
Take time, readers, to check out the respective candidates’ websites. Do not get caught up in labels, name calling or cheap shots.