I disagree with Councilman Spelich’s assertion at the Feb. 16 council meeting that the town’s role to comment on legislative bills affecting schools was not its purview. Ask any realtor – schools define Fountain Hills; thus, council has the right.
Spelich proclaimed public school teachers must be state certified, but that charter school teachers do not. That’s part of the problem, Councilman. Since Arizona charter schools are defined in state statute as “public schools,” why the difference in teacher quality requirements?
Please don’t stick up for the charter system, Councilman. Arizona statutes handicap public schools and favor charters. Then, when public schools have problems because of poor funding and unfair statutes, our legislators condemn them. Public schools are running a race with weights on their ankles.
Here’s some history. Under the ‘90s leadership of Governor Hull, State Superintendent of Schools Keegan and the legislature, the charter school system was created as an alternative to “state run schools,” but done so in a way that allowed state diversion of money from tax collections for public schools to these charter schools because they were defined as “public schools.” And boy, did they start moving the money!
Ever since, it’s been the State’s goal to spend more on charters, including allowing vouchers. Charter school boards are appointed, not elected; buildings are financed with public tax dollars, but privately owned; and charters have enrollment “limits.” Unlike FHUSD, a charter school doesn’t have to take a child if there’s not room. Some even manufacture waiting lists.
Since then, Arizona charter schools have become a national model of stealing money from traditional “state-run” schools, another example of “profit-based” public education. And a few of our legislators have lined their pockets through their connections, ownership or family member middlemen running charter schools.