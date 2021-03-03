Cindy Couture’s Feb. 24 letter criticized Arizona’s public charter schools. She omitted the fact that those schools spend less than district schools per pupil, yet have more positive outcomes.
Specifically: Per pupil taxpayer support for students in district public schools is 14 percent higher than in public charter schools ($10,680 vs. $9,407).
Scores on state academic achievement tests released in 2019 (last year for which data are available) showed charter students outperformed by nine percentage points the state average on English/language and six percentage points on the mathematics test.
While some claim that charter schools “cream” students from district schools, a 2015 analysis showed that students transferring from district schools to charter schools performed below the statewide average on Arizona academic achievement tests.