The election for the Town Council will be held on Aug. 2. The Town Council governs the community and determines Town policy and finances. The councilmember should have the following characteristics:
1. Experience and involvement with the individuals and organizations which make up the community.
2. Knowledge and practice in identifying the problems of the Town and their solutions.
3. Enthusiasm and compassion for the community.
4. Interpersonal skills which can resolve conflicts within the community and between the council members.
Cindy Couture has demonstrated that she has the characteristics and qualifications by the following:
1. Teacher for 43 years (11 in Fountain Hills), helping guide parents and their children to adulthood. Participation in community activities as a teacher and as a retiree.
2. As a teacher of advanced placement English, journalism, remedial students, an instructor to other teachers and a publisher, she identified problems, analyzed and solved them.
3. As a teacher, she had a passion to create enthusiasm for learning. As a retiree, she is compassionate about her volunteer community activities.
4. As a classroom teacher, Inservice instructor and as a volunteer she facilitated achieving agreement between conflicting points of view.
Cindy Couture has the experience, capability and compassion to be an outstanding Town Council member. Vote for Cindy for Town Council.