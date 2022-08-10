Politicians many times use the word “movement” as a springboard. Make America Great Again was a popular movement. The Green New Deal, another for the Democrats. How about a movement for politicians who have character and integrity? A movement to retain and attract quality politicians who put their country and constitution above themselves or party affiliation. We could call the next movement “Character First.”
One important qualification to be part of this movement is, does the person have the ability to listen and to allow others to be heard in a respectful manner? The words that person uses and tone are critical. We already have a few politicians from the Republican Party who could start that movement. Rusty Bowers was one such person. He was a man who was willing to sacrifice his job and power for the truth. His own party shunned and condemned him. Liz Cheney is another person who showed amazing character.