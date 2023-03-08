Town voters approved an updated General Plan in the general election of 2020, a legislative requirement. In it was specificity about an environment component.
You’ll be surprised to know that the three newest councilpersons, along with Councilman Friedel, swiftly and unceremoniously “amended it” at the council meeting of Feb. 21. Staff recommended wording exactly from the plan. But, these new councilpersons just changed it from what’s voter approved – on a now typical party line 4-3 vote.
They claimed it contained “politically charged” language, that it was “virtue signaling,” and that we shouldn’t be “like California.” They tried to pass changes without any discussion, based upon amendments proposed by Councilperson Kalivianakis but only known beforehand by Councilman Skillicorn. He couldn’t wait to describe his disdain for what Fountain Hills voters had approved in 2020. He didn’t even live here when it was approved.
Those four councilpersons eliminated technical terms for air pollution, and they removed terminology about alternative transportation usage – and landscape equipment – and automotive uses. They changed words like “incorporate” to “encourage,” and they removed the term “biophilic,” initiated as part of a 2021 Leadership Class project.
If you don’t believe me, look for yourself at the plan. Start on page 84: Microsoft Word – Background and Current Conditions Draft 1 6 20 2018 (fountainhillsaz.gov). Then, go to the Feb. 21 council meeting video on YouTube. Watch the whole thing while you’re at it.
Your vote approved the plan in 2020. And in 2023, four Councilpersons arbitrarily changed it. Who is “woke” now?