Town voters approved an updated General Plan in the general election of 2020, a legislative requirement. In it was specificity about an environment component.

You’ll be surprised to know that the three newest councilpersons, along with Councilman Friedel, swiftly and unceremoniously “amended it” at the council meeting of Feb. 21. Staff recommended wording exactly from the plan. But, these new councilpersons just changed it from what’s voter approved – on a now typical party line 4-3 vote.