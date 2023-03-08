Voters overwhelmingly chose four new councilmembers to sit on the Town Council and to be the fiscal conservative eyes and ears on behalf of all of us. They are making good decisions in the best interest of Fountain Hills and should be congratulated for their hard work and diligence.
They are doing exactly what is needed as they make necessary policy decisions. They are taking a lot of heat for making necessary amendments to the proposed Environmental Plan for Fountain Hills. It is right out of Biden and AOC’s playbook, with onerous proposals that have no place in Fountain Hills.