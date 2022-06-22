Having lived in dozens of communities all over the country, my family and I were always involved in cultural, business and civic organizations. For the past seven years we have been living in Fountain Hills.
As any American citizen we are deeply committed to supporting those best suited to represent citizens of our town, state and country. This year is a pivotal year; from school board on up, the message is will our town, state and nation survive the onslaught that has been visited upon us? It’s not necessary to enumerate the number of concerns plaguing citizens, we have to deal with them daily. The only way out of this mess is for voters to send a strong message, it’s time for a change at all levels of government.
In Fountain Hills that means multiple-term Mayor Dickey, whose policies have delivered regulations, business hardships, concern for the preservation of our properties and questionable governance, must be replaced. After multiple terms as a Council member, and twice now as mayor, I believe it is in the best interest of the community for voters to choose someone else. Either an elected official is part of the problem or part of the solution, Dickey has definitely not been part of the solution.
We must change course on Aug. 2 and elect three new Council members and a new mayor.