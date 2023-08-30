The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce proudly supports the bond for the Fountain Hills Unified School District. Speaking on behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors, we understand that a thriving school district is a cornerstone of a vibrant community. When families consider relocating, the strength of the local school district is one of their primary criteria. An excelling school district not only benefits our students' education, but also fortifies the entire community.
A strong school district enhances our business community as well. It attracts skilled professionals and their families, boosting the local workforce and talent pool. As property values rise due to the appeal of excellent schools, both residential and commercial properties benefit. This positive impact resonates throughout our town, fostering a sense of community pride and unity.