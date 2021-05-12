A STEM project with a purpose, Cereal Box Dominos will be held at Fountain Hills Middle School on Friday, May 14.
The Fountain Hills Middle School students collected 549 boxes of cereal for the Extended Hands Food Bank during this last quarter of the school year. We are thankful to our students, PTO and members of the community who participated in this collection.
Before we deliver these boxes to the food bank, we are setting them up inside of our school and will have a giant wave of falling cereal boxes in a domino effect. This will take place on Friday, May 14, just after the announcements with a push from our superintendent, Dr. Kelly Glass.
Students have measured the boxes and then calculated the necessary distance between each box to determine how big of a course they will need to set up the “dominoes.” There are plans to have a drone film the action inside the building while the students get to watch. Afterward, it will be boxed and ready for delivery on Saturday morning.
We love our community and are delighted to be able to learn and give back at the same time.