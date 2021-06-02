I am convinced that the more I read about your Vice Mayor, David Spelich, the more I like him. He is correct to say that now, after this past year, is not the time to inhibit trade.
They should be doing everything they can to celebrate businesses. Put this sign ordinance on the back burner and work with the Chamber of Commerce to promote restaurants, car repair, grocery stores, etc. Why not “A Taste of Fountain Hills,” where you get the area restaurants to come out and cook food for the visitors at the art festival? The customers can all vote on which one is the winner.
Get behind things that are positive for business, not negative.