I believe that most folks in our town are familiar with the words, “Let who is without sin cast the first stone.” The hateful and vicious words being spewed by some people toward the most patriotic and concerned president in my lifetime is a disgrace. Could anyone of his critics imagine that Joe Biden – or anyone else, for that matter – willfully take on the mess left by the previous administration without a paycheck?
I thank God he’s not a politician and member of the “swamp.” The very word “politician” has become a bad word.
Imagine life with open borders, sanctuary cities, free voting for criminals and illegal aliens. I am glad I am old and not long for this world, but what about younger folks? Look what Socialism has done to Venezuela.
Some even blame Donald Trump for the coronavirus. I am convinced George Soros is much to blame for the riots and burning of our cities. It is sad that the liberal media is so set against our President. Imagine how great things could be for all people if Pelosi and her gang would become patriots or just go away. “Term limits,” my friends.
The current expose of Hunter Biden’s past behavior is despicable. And that is just the tip of the iceberg. I am convinced if Biden became President, he would be taking orders from Pelosi, China, Soros and Obama, and a few others.