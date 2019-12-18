Mayor Ginny Dickey walking over to a table, picking up $51,000 for the Town of Fountain Hills is a one-time event. Too simple? Too easy? Well, it’s possible!
There is a dollar sum, an expected revenue for the town with regard to the Daybreak development project. What that dollar sum is, most citizens are not privy to or know. However, most should know that $51,000 is a possible gain to the town, not a cost.
How? A simple answer: capitulation. That at least two, and possibly all five, council members who voted yes, now amend their votes. To change their votes from yes to no, a capitulation to the circumstance at hand. (As long as there are no possible contractual concerns, if any.)
$51,000 is a tangible. But there are also intangible benefits, which may have more value, such as lack of rancor or discord directed toward Town Council. Another intangible, more commodious intercourse with Town Council in the future. Settle up differences. (1,800 referendum signatures heard and listened to.)
The $51,000 comes about by the town not having to pay the costs of the referendum vote itself. There is a point of no return, measured in time, to effectuate the capitulation in a timely manner. It must be accomplished early. So don’t dilly-dally.
This discussion is predicated on the referendum vote passing. Think about this idea and have Mayor Dickey pick up $51,000 for the town. Listen and do indeed learn.