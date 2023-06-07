I advocate for bonds and overrides for schools and bonds for roads, we have none. The Town can’t survive on just a sales tax as a 90% source of income.
The state of Arizona is among the bottom six states in public school funding and money spent per capita. The tax rate for corporations is below 7%. Why is this? It has become clear to me that we, the people of Fountain Hills, must pay for all the amenities that we are accustomed to, the money we are generating is simply not enough.
Why do we complain about potholes instead of finding a solution to eliminate them? All the while complaining about the Town not putting money into street repair. This year we received one-time COVID funds from the federal government ($8 million). The Town Council has agreed to put it all into roads. That’s great for this year, how about the years to follow?
The Council must forward a solution to fix our streets by putting it to a public vote. At some point civic leaders, businesses (including the Chamber), community non-profits and faith-based organizations must decide to stand up for Fountain Hills, for the schools, for non-partisan leadership, for the 25,000 people that call Fountain Hills their home.
Letting a small minority of extremists dictate the narrative about costs, science, needs and discourse will ruin Fountain Hills. We need to elect community-minded leaders to the Council and School Board. We need to put money and words to good use, advocating for good ideas and supporting candidates that care about our town. Stand up to NIMBY (not in my back yard) and CAVE (citizens against virtually everything). Let’s hope this happens now, not later. Later is too late. Otherwise, kiss the Fountain Hills we know goodbye.