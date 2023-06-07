I advocate for bonds and overrides for schools and bonds for roads, we have none. The Town can’t survive on just a sales tax as a 90% source of income.

The state of Arizona is among the bottom six states in public school funding and money spent per capita. The tax rate for corporations is below 7%. Why is this? It has become clear to me that we, the people of Fountain Hills, must pay for all the amenities that we are accustomed to, the money we are generating is simply not enough.