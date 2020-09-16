I have long thought that it is too bad that we have political parties. When we have elections, it is too easy to just tell yourself you will vote for the candidates that declare themselves to be members of the party that you are used to voting for. I think it would be much better if we all took a close look at the candidates and decided on the merits of those we would prefer to have in office.
Are the candidates’ positions on issues in agreement with your thinking? Do you find that they reflect a level of morality that is equal to your own? Do they purport to want to represent all constituents, or only those that are in their clan, tribe, race, religion, etc.? If they are running for reelection or have held an office before, does their record fit with your beliefs? Are they truthful when they speak? Do they treat others with respect? Are they ethical in their actions?
I challenge everyone to take the time to reflect on the candidates and see if they care about “we the people” or are just in it for themselves. We are living in some tough times, and we deserve leaders that are worthy of our respect, and who will be faithful stewards of our trust.