To Fountain Hills Unified School District candidates, Jenny Amstutz Guerrette and Tara Lamar, thank you for running honest, straightforward and non-partisan campaigns. Thank you for all that you have done for our school district, students and teachers/staff.

Your years of dedication and volunteerism in our district have not gone unnoticed. My high school daughter has attended FHUSD since kindergarten and I have witnessed firsthand your endless support. Unfortunately, Settle and Reid won. Lamar and Amstutz Guerrette, the time you have dedicated to our district surpasses the other three candidates combined. I hope that you will continue your volunteerism in all of the varied capacities. You make a difference!