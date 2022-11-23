To Fountain Hills Unified School District candidates, Jenny Amstutz Guerrette and Tara Lamar, thank you for running honest, straightforward and non-partisan campaigns. Thank you for all that you have done for our school district, students and teachers/staff.
Your years of dedication and volunteerism in our district have not gone unnoticed. My high school daughter has attended FHUSD since kindergarten and I have witnessed firsthand your endless support. Unfortunately, Settle and Reid won. Lamar and Amstutz Guerrette, the time you have dedicated to our district surpasses the other three candidates combined. I hope that you will continue your volunteerism in all of the varied capacities. You make a difference!
To all of you who voted for the Fountain Hills Unified School District bond and override, thank you. Some people say that people who are older don’t vote to support public education. Well, they are wrong! Yes, unfortunately, the bond and override failed, due in part to misinformation and lies, such as the signs reading “massive tax hikes.” Pathetic! Settle and Reid both did not support the bond or override and did not condemn the negative signs. I hope they find the magical way to fund our schools’ safety, technology, building maintenance, etc. without having the bond and override pass. We will hold them accountable!
To the newly elected school board member, Lillian Acker, even though you are newer to FHUSD, I know that you have a wealth of knowledge and experience in education. I appreciate knowing that one of the three newly elected board members is a champion for public schools.
To all of you who support FHUSD, thank you!