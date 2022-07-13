This letter is a follow-up to the Town Council Forum held on Thursday, June 30, at the Community Center.
As chairperson of Civic Affairs for FHCCA, I was the moderator for the spirited event that evening. At the conclusion of the forum, I was extremely disappointed for the citizenry of Fountain Hills. With several days to reflect, I now see that the Forum served an extremely valuable purpose after all.
In the State of Arizona, local elections are purposefully non-partisan. The local election is on Aug. 2, not in November. Four candidates have stepped up to run for the three open spots. The forum put on full demonstration the sharp political divide that exists at the national, state and now local level. If you are in one camp or the other, there is no need to go back and watch the video of the Town Council Forum. Your mind is made up.
However, if you are of an independent mindset, you owe it to yourself and the future of our town to spend 90 minutes or so to watch the entire event. It may be found on both the Chamber of Commerce and FHCCA (ilovefountainhills.org) websites.
The naivete of all the candidates, to varying degrees, in how the council-manager form of government in Arizona works was somewhat surprising. Use the video to gain perspective on their value system and objectives, their ability to articulate a viewpoint and their approach and demeanor. Then decide whether none, one, two, or three of them are worthy of your vote.
Remember, three of the four will be elected to four-year terms on Town Council. Your vote matters!