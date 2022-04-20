Contrary to what some would have you believe, the sky is not falling in Fountain Hills.
A recent survey of Fountain Hills residents showed a more than 90% satisfaction rate. Our current Town Council members comprise a variety of political ideologies and yet they work well together and vote unanimously a majority of the time.
This Town Council and staff have managed the town very well, and under very trying circumstances, over the past few years. They have even managed to enhance our safety and improved the town's amenities utilizing scant resources and lots of creativity.
Things are going to change with three councilmen stepping down. What we need are three level-headed residents who can work with others to problem-solve.
Don’t fall for the baseless scare tactics and falsehoods that are being spread. Judge for yourself. Which candidates have already proven themselves by volunteering their time and talents, in all kinds of capacities, to this town for decades? And go ahead, do check out social media to see who is divisive, immature, uninformed and who is adult, educated and caring.