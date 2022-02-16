What a misinformed and venomous letter in last week’s Times from Eric Landau. Apparently, he feels only “civic-minded” individuals should be elected. In one fell swoop he defiled three individuals who have put themselves forward to run for Town Council.
According to Landau they are hostile, irresponsible newcomers railing at the Town Council. He further insinuates that by virtue of recently moving here, candidate Skillicorn should not have the audacity to run at all. In Skillicorn’s case, he was elected by voters to the Illinois State Legislature, no easy task.
In the normal world most of us live in, an individual who has political experience and skills would be an excellent candidate to serve on the Town Council. I’m really quite fed up with guys like Landau who hold up their longevity in Fountain Hills as some sort of measuring stick of qualification to run for public office. If that is the case, then Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who has lived in this town for 25 years, whose family has a business here, and who was elected numerous times by the voters of Maricopa County would make an excellent mayor.
If anyone is fomenting hostility, using histrionics and hysteria, it is Eric Landau and his ilk.